Stifel Financial Corp Sells 23,066 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 30.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 12.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 29.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

OPP opened at $13.85 on Monday. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $17.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.60%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.