Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $56,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of SIGI opened at $51.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

