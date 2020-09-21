Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000.

IVOG stock opened at $147.22 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $155.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02.

