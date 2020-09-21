freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.57

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Shares of freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRTAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised freenet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.50.

freenet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

