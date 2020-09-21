Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,999 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 375.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

