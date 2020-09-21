Zacks: Brokerages Expect MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) to announce sales of $2.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 million to $2.50 million. MRI Interventions posted sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

CLPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MRI Interventions stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. MRI Interventions has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

