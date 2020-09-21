Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Donaldson from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

