$600.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) will report sales of $600.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $628.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,231,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244,717 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 224,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

