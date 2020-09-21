Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 122,000.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $62,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at $666,322.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $26.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

