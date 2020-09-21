Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $37.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

