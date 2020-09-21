Analysts Anticipate MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Brokerages expect that MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will report $2.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. MRI Interventions reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. MRI Interventions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

