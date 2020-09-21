Analysts Anticipate MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) will report $2.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MRI Interventions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50 million. MRI Interventions reported sales of $2.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRI Interventions will report full-year sales of $11.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $11.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.18 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $16.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MRI Interventions.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLPT opened at $5.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29. MRI Interventions has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

About MRI Interventions

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Read More: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRI Interventions (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRI Interventions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRI Interventions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp
Dril-Quip, Inc. Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp
Dril-Quip, Inc. Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,890 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,890 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in IntriCon Co.
Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in IntriCon Co.
Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Celanese Co.
Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Celanese Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report