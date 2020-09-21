Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $627.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce sales of $627.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $620.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. Zynga reported sales of $394.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $73,683.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,917.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 422,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,117. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -282.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.