$600.00 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to announce sales of $600.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings. Vishay Intertechnology posted sales of $628.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VSH opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,259,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 547,186 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 102.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 125,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

