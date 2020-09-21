Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of American Software worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth $12,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 1,737.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 374,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 2,177.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 222,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 183,574 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $2,210,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 30,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $465,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 9,223 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $143,878.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,878.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,823 shares of company stock valued at $987,619. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). American Software had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

