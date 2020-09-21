Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,519 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.08% of FormFactor worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,123.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $24.35 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.