$132.48 Million in Sales Expected for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will post $132.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $133.00 million. Vera Bradley reported sales of $127.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year sales of $498.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $495.89 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $582.98 million, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $613.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vera Bradley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 84,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vera Bradley by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vera Bradley by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Vera Bradley by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 1.63. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

