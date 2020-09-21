Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 493,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $28.85 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

