Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.86 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Agree Realty worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Agree Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.20. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 41.98%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

