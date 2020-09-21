Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

MGC opened at $118.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.