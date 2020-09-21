Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,933,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,999 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.87.

Range Resources stock opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

