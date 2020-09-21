Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 58,823 Shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.45% of US Concrete worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in US Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 33,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of US Concrete in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. US Concrete Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.42%. US Concrete’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

