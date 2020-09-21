Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,639,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,685,000 after purchasing an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,132,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,050,000 after acquiring an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on QTS. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,937. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $62.31 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.99 and a beta of 0.48.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

