Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 877 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of CBSH opened at $56.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.98. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

