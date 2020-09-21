Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.13% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $965,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.