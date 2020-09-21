Vanguard Group Inc. Has $218.01 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.62% of eHealth worth $218,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in eHealth by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 725,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,144,000 after purchasing an additional 689,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $11,830,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of eHealth by 61.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 276,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 105,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,133.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock bought 950 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $79.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.20. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of eHealth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.