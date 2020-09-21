Vanguard Group Inc. Has $218.61 Million Stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.37% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $218,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXS opened at $20.28 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

