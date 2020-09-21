Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 768,785 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,213,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.31% of CNH Industrial worth $219,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial NV has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

