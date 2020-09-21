Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 113,237 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.07% of Stepan worth $219,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stepan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

In other Stepan news, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $322,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.75, for a total value of $861,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $114.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.