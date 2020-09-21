Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,792,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,528 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.88% of Columbia Banking System worth $220,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other Columbia Banking System news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

