Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 256,714 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,013,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.89% of Rent-A-Center worth $222,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

