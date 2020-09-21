Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 103,057 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $219,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL opened at $37.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 938.23 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,019,940 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

