Vanguard Group Inc. Has $221.58 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.22% of J & J Snack Foods worth $221,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,813,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 327,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,683,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,458,000 after buying an additional 84,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $132.13 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $196.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.59.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

