Vanguard Group Inc. Has $219.09 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,043,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.65% of CONMED worth $219,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

