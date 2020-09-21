Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,502,496 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,656,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,502,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $223,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,907,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,618,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,817,000 after acquiring an additional 791,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,910,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,191,000 after acquiring an additional 951,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $19,825,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $18.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

