AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.00% of AppFolio worth $223,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after buying an additional 121,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after buying an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after buying an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $2,498,186.70. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,482,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,512 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,373 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $142.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $81.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.