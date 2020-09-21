Vanguard Group Inc. Has $223.67 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.51% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $223,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 325.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,004 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $415,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,833.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $4,142,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,002.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,640 in the last three months. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $58.51 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

