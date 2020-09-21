Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 35,852 Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.17% of National Vision worth $225,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,062,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,181 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in National Vision by 30.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 21.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Vision by 37.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $38.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 465.38, a P/E/G ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 2.01. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.74 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

