Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.60% of Rapid7 worth $223,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after acquiring an additional 437,621 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400,001 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rapid7 by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,915 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,162.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $2,191,407. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

RPD opened at $59.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

