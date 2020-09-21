Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,140 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,496,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.77% of Home Bancshares worth $222,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Home Bancshares by 130.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 627.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

