Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Kodiak Sciences worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 139,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 589,775 shares of company stock worth $28,205,076 in the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE KOD opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

