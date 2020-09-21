LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Roberts acquired 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $200,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,840.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.