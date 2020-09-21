Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Kirk Somers sold 82 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $6,519.00.
- On Thursday, July 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.