Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $216,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $245,190.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Kirk Somers sold 82 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $6,519.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $225,780.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $65.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,576 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

