Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells $421,700.00 in Stock

Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TTC opened at $83.03 on Monday. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Toro by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after buying an additional 1,773,693 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth $58,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth $18,267,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,968,000 after purchasing an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.