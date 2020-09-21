Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $1,748,352.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,748,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 2,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $48,551.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 16,090 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $297,825.90.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 517.56 and a quick ratio of 517.56.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.52%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,914,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 525,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 177.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,417,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,567 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 73.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 663,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 279,914 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KREF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

