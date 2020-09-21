Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$339,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,254,170.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$336,786.00.

SVM stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.