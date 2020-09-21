Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$339,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,508,000 shares in the company, valued at C$62,254,170.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 16th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$336,786.00.

SVM stock opened at C$11.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.40.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Cardlytics Inc Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock
Cardlytics Inc Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock
Toro Co VP Sells $421,700.00 in Stock
Toro Co VP Sells $421,700.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Major Shareholder Sells $1,748,352.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Major Shareholder Sells $1,748,352.00 in Stock
Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc Stock
Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report