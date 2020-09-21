Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO Sells $334,743.04 in Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) COO David Sangster sold 14,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $334,743.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.02. Nutanix Inc has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 66.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The firm had revenue of $327.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.