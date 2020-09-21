Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $1,356,135.20 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $1,356,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $103.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. Guidewire Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.38. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $243.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,507.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $1,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $281,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

