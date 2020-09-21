Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 12,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,504.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $73,870.52.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 826 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $23,970.52.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $197,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,627,000. TRV GP II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,833,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

