Stephen Michael Kelsey Sells 12,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Revolution Medicines, Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $372,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,818,504.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 10th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $73,870.52.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 826 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $23,970.52.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. Revolution Medicines, Inc has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $197,717,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,946,000 after buying an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,627,000. TRV GP II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,833,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Kodiak Sciences Inc. Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
LeMaitre Vascular Inc Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp
Cardlytics Inc Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock
Cardlytics Inc Insider Sells $216,030.00 in Stock
Toro Co VP Sells $421,700.00 in Stock
Toro Co VP Sells $421,700.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Major Shareholder Sells $1,748,352.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc Major Shareholder Sells $1,748,352.00 in Stock
Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc Stock
Rui Feng Sells 30,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report