Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.46 Million

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $694.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.20 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $530.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,290,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

