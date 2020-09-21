Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,917,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2020

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,885,409.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,905,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after acquiring an additional 638,896 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,640,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,601,000 after acquiring an additional 71,863 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,874,000 after acquiring an additional 821,645 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

